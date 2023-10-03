Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Is Down -5.94%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.38B, closed the recent trade at $271.71 per share which meant it lost -$17.15 on the day or -5.94% during that session. The SMCI stock price is -31.39% off its 52-week high price of $357.00 and 81.49% above the 52-week low of $50.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.22 million shares.

Sporting -5.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the SMCI stock price touched $271.71 or saw a rise of 6.95%. Year-to-date, Super Micro Computer Inc shares have moved 230.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) have changed -3.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super Micro Computer Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 141.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.58%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.40% and 24.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.06 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.41 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 42.41% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.25% with a share float percentage of 93.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super Micro Computer Inc having a total of 501 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.47 million shares worth more than $1.36 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 10.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 billion and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 1.47 million shares of worth $405.01 million while later fund manager owns 1.4 million shares of worth $347.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.