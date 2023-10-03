Shares Of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) Declined -33.26% In One Month

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.67M, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -6.97% during that session. The PRPL stock price is -341.83% off its 52-week high price of $6.76 and 1.31% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 838.41K shares.

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) trade information

Sporting -6.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the PRPL stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 13.31%. Year-to-date, Purple Innovation Inc shares have moved -67.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have changed -33.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.52.