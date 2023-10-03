Shares Of POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ: PNT) increased By 51.59% In A Month

POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 26.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31B, closed the recent trade at $12.37 per share which meant it gained $5.69 on the day or 85.04% during that session. The PNT stock price is 10.02% off its 52-week high price of $11.13 and 54.81% above the 52-week low of $5.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 537.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.08. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Sporting 85.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the PNT stock price touched $12.37 or saw a rise of 0.16%. Year-to-date, POINT Biopharma Global Inc shares have moved 69.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 81.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT) have changed 51.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.67.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that POINT Biopharma Global Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 68.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -198.04%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and -15.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $890k for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.76% with a share float percentage of 70.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with POINT Biopharma Global Inc having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 10.56 million shares worth more than $95.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BVF Inc. held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.53 million and represent 6.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $22.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.04 million shares of worth $16.26 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.