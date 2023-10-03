Shares Of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Decreased By -9.40% In A Month

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 6.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.31B, closed the last trade at $26.12 per share which meant it lost -$1.7 on the day or -6.11% during that session. The ONON stock price is -41.96% off its 52-week high price of $37.08 and 40.89% above the 52-week low of $15.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.21 million shares.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Sporting -6.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the ONON stock price touched $26.12 or saw a rise of 10.09%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved 52.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed -9.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.