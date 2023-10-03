Shares Of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Loss -17.54% In A Month

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the recent trade at $14.01 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The BMBL stock price is -99.29% off its 52-week high price of $27.92 and 0.5% above the 52-week low of $13.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bumble Inc (BMBL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.76. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the BMBL stock price touched $14.01 or saw a rise of 9.9%. Year-to-date, Bumble Inc shares have moved -33.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) have changed -17.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.61% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -149.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.48% from the levels at last check today.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bumble Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.43%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 112.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.10%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $277.17 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $287.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $237.53 million and $241.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.70% for the current quarter and 18.90% for the next.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 96.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bumble Inc having a total of 339 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 36.64 million shares worth more than $512.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackstone Inc held 26.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.22 million and represent 7.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 3.93 million shares of worth $54.92 million while later fund manager owns 3.02 million shares of worth $42.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.