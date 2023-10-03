Shares Of Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Declined -34.50% In One Month

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.42M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.38% during that session. The ACET stock price is -1569.47% off its 52-week high price of $21.87 and -1.53% below the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 653.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Sporting -4.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the ACET stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 15.48%. Year-to-date, Adicet Bio Inc shares have moved -85.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) have changed -34.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2037.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -663.36% from current levels.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adicet Bio Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.35%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -88.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.11 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -73.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.10%.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.07% with a share float percentage of 99.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adicet Bio Inc having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.32 million shares worth more than $20.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 19.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 4.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.31 million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $2.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $1.37 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.