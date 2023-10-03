Shares In Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) -73.76% Down, YTD

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.83M, closed the recent trade at $2.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -22.02% during that session. The OCEA stock price is -874.36% off its 52-week high price of $26.60 and -12.09% below the 52-week low of $3.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67970.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 259.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Sporting -22.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the OCEA stock price touched $2.73 or saw a rise of 37.24%. Year-to-date, Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares have moved -73.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) have changed -39.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.50 while the price target rests at a high of $18.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -577.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -577.66% from the levels at last check today.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.08% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

OCEA Dividends

Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.50% with a share float percentage of 103.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocean Biomedical Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $9.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 10.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.97 million and represent 5.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 82998.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.