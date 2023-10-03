SentinelOne Inc (S) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 0.06% Rise

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 5.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.99B, closed the last trade at $16.87 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The S stock price is -69.47% off its 52-week high price of $28.59 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $12.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SentinelOne Inc (S) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.13. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the S stock price touched $16.87 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, SentinelOne Inc shares have moved 15.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) have changed 1.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.08% from current levels.

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SentinelOne Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.29%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 38.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.50%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $156.09 million for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $166.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 44.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.20%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.12% with a share float percentage of 72.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SentinelOne Inc having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, LLC with over 34.65 million shares worth more than $523.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Insight Holdings Group, LLC held 14.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 22.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $340.35 million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 7.04 million shares of worth $106.3 million while later fund manager owns 6.81 million shares of worth $113.32 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.