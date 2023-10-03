SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) Forecast To Gain 99.03% And Reach Consensus Price Target

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 11.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.73M, closed the recent trade at $5.02 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 36.36% during that session. The SPRC stock price is -723.51% off its 52-week high price of $41.34 and 37.25% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.72K shares.
The consensus among analysts is that SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.
SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information
Sporting 36.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the SPRC stock price touched $5.02 or saw a rise of 47.21%. Year-to-date, SciSparc Ltd shares have moved -74.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) have changed 24.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 14940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $520.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $520.00 while the price target rests at a high of $520.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -10258.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10258.57% from the levels at last check today.
SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -56.55% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.50% over the past 5 years.
SPRC Dividends
SciSparc Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.46% with a share float percentage of 3.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SciSparc Ltd having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company.