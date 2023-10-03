SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) Forecast To Gain 99.03% And Reach Consensus Price Target

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 11.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.73M, closed the recent trade at $5.02 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 36.36% during that session. The SPRC stock price is -723.51% off its 52-week high price of $41.34 and 37.25% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.