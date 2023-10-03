Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 6.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $910.66M, closed the last trade at $8.45 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The SBH stock price is -117.99% off its 52-week high price of $18.42 and 3.91% above the 52-week low of $8.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the SBH stock price touched $8.45 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc shares have moved -32.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) have changed -16.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.02.