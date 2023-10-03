Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 6.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $910.66M, closed the last trade at $8.45 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The SBH stock price is -117.99% off its 52-week high price of $18.42 and 3.91% above the 52-week low of $8.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) trade information
Sporting 0.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the SBH stock price touched $8.45 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc shares have moved -32.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) have changed -16.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.02.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.34% from current levels.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.43%, compared to 2.90% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.35% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -13.27% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.90%.
SBH Dividends
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.23% with a share float percentage of 115.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.91 million shares worth more than $208.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.69% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 15.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.54 million and represent 14.54% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.69% shares in the company for having 8.29 million shares of worth $99.19 million while later fund manager owns 7.63 million shares of worth $77.56 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 7.08% of company’s outstanding stock.