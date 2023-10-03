RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54B, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The RLX stock price is -100.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.06 and 41.18% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the RLX stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 3.77%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc ADR shares have moved -33.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have changed -2.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.32 while the price target rests at a high of $29.09. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1801.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -901.31% from the levels at last check today.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.25% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.12 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $155.58 million and $48.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -53.60% for the current quarter and 67.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -67.54% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.71%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.93% with a share float percentage of 48.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLX Technology Inc ADR having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. with over 60.07 million shares worth more than $106.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. held 3.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 50.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.7 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 10.13 million shares of worth $24.91 million while later fund manager owns 9.56 million shares of worth $23.51 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.