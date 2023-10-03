Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 7.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -11.95% during that session. The RDHL stock price is -9500.0% off its 52-week high price of $38.40 and -12.5% below the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Sporting -11.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the RDHL stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 40.1%. Year-to-date, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares have moved -92.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) have changed -54.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 5570.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -9900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9900.0% from the levels at last check today.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.07% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.70% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.80% for the current quarter and -42.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.13% over the past 5 years.

RDHL Dividends

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between November 27 and December 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.11% with a share float percentage of 11.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cowen and Company, LLC with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cowen and Company, LLC held 32.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 15729.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6291.0 and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.