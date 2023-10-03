Paramount Global (PARA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -2.40% Fall

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 7.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.20B, closed the last trade at $12.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -2.40% during that session. The PARA stock price is -105.96% off its 52-week high price of $25.93 and 3.02% above the 52-week low of $12.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.39 million shares.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Sporting -2.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the PARA stock price touched $12.59 or saw a rise of 4.04%. Year-to-date, Paramount Global shares have moved -25.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) have changed -16.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 83.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.27.