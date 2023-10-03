Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 2.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $976.42M, closed the last trade at $10.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -3.64% during that session. The OPRA stock price is -163.17% off its 52-week high price of $28.58 and 67.86% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Sporting -3.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the OPRA stock price touched $10.86 or saw a rise of 26.32%. Year-to-date, Opera Ltd ADR shares have moved 93.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) have changed -27.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.