Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 10.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.22B, closed the last trade at $4.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The NMR stock price is -11.47% off its 52-week high price of $4.47 and 25.44% above the 52-week low of $2.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the NMR stock price touched $4.01 or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR shares have moved 6.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) have changed 3.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.