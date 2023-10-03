Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)’s -3.60% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.93B, closed the last trade at $41.99 per share which meant it lost -$1.57 on the day or -3.60% during that session. The MRTX stock price is -141.25% off its 52-week high price of $101.30 and 34.98% above the 52-week low of $27.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.75. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.83.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) trade information

Sporting -3.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the MRTX stock price touched $41.99 or saw a rise of 9.01%. Year-to-date, Mirati Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -7.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) have changed 12.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $91.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -116.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.84% from current levels.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mirati Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.09%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.40% and 23.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 415.40%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.35 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 million and $934k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,435.70% for the current quarter and 2,588.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.50% over the past 5 years.

MRTX Dividends

Mirati Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.41% with a share float percentage of 120.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mirati Therapeutics Inc having a total of 323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 5.56 million shares worth more than $200.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $179.87 million and represent 8.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.37% shares in the company for having 2.56 million shares of worth $77.52 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $68.66 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.