Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Gain 0.85%, Marking Win By Bears

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 7.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.10B, closed the last trade at $54.59 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 0.85% during that session. The MRVL stock price is -24.55% off its 52-week high price of $67.99 and 38.18% above the 52-week low of $33.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.34 million shares.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Sporting 0.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the MRVL stock price touched $54.59 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, Marvell Technology Inc shares have moved 47.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) have changed -6.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.