Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -4.36% Stock Price Decline

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67B, closed the recent trade at $4.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -4.36% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -146.5% off its 52-week high price of $10.55 and 8.64% above the 52-week low of $3.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.02 million shares.

Sporting -4.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the LAZR stock price touched $4.28 or saw a rise of 7.36%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies Inc shares have moved -13.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed -27.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 62.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.15.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Luminar Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.85%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.20% and 34.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 107.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.55 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.11 million and $11.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 114.60% for the current quarter and 205.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -647.93% over the past 5 years.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.33 at a share yield of 7.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.97% with a share float percentage of 67.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luminar Technologies Inc having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.49 million shares worth more than $161.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.51 million and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 7.72 million shares of worth $53.12 million while later fund manager owns 7.07 million shares of worth $48.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.