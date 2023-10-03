KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $308.91M, closed the last trade at $8.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -6.75% during that session. The KALV stock price is -66.93% off its 52-week high price of $14.99 and 54.12% above the 52-week low of $4.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 216.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.79.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

Sporting -6.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the KALV stock price touched $8.98 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 32.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have changed -17.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -189.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -78.17% from current levels.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.02%, compared to 9.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.84% over the past 5 years.

KALV Dividends

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.08% with a share float percentage of 101.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tcg Crossover Management, Llc with over 3.4 million shares worth more than $30.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tcg Crossover Management, Llc held 9.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with the holding of over 3.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.15 million and represent 9.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.35% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $10.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.57 million shares of worth $6.22 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.