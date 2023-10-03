Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)’s -4.03% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 4.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.29B, closed the last trade at $6.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -4.03% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -93.54% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 49.11% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.66 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting -4.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the JOBY stock price touched $6.19 or saw a rise of 7.47%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc shares have moved 84.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) have changed -16.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.64.