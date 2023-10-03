Investors In Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Will Start Making Money Again

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 5.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.90B, closed the last trade at $91.41 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -1.26% during that session. The PM stock price is -15.55% off its 52-week high price of $105.62 and 9.36% above the 52-week low of $82.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.78 million shares.

Sporting -1.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the PM stock price touched $91.41 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Philip Morris International Inc shares have moved -9.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) have changed -4.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Philip Morris International Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.34%, compared to 1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.10% and 15.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.28 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.31 billion and $8.15 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.90% for the current quarter and 13.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 2.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.92%.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 5.15 at a share yield of 5.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.40% with a share float percentage of 78.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Philip Morris International Inc having a total of 2,480 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 135.85 million shares worth more than $13.26 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 116.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.34 billion and represent 7.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 48.41 million shares of worth $4.73 billion while later fund manager owns 41.69 million shares of worth $4.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.