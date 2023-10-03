Investors In HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Will Start Making Money Again

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.87B, closed the recent trade at $57.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The HDB stock price is -24.2% off its 52-week high price of $71.76 and 4.43% above the 52-week low of $55.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Sporting -0.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the HDB stock price touched $57.78 or saw a rise of 3.02%. Year-to-date, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares have moved -15.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) have changed -7.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.