Investor Confidence Shakens After Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Share Prices Loss -$0.51

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) has a beta value of 4.43 and has seen 8.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.33B, closed the last trade at $13.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -3.65% during that session. The PR stock price is -13.75% off its 52-week high price of $15.30 and 52.04% above the 52-week low of $6.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Permian Resources Corp (PR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.39. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $ProShares UltraPro QQQ.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) trade information

Sporting -3.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the PR stock price touched $13.45 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, Permian Resources Corp shares have moved 44.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) have changed -5.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.09% from current levels.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Permian Resources Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.36%, compared to -32.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -20.57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.33 at a share yield of 2.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.90% with a share float percentage of 100.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Permian Resources Corp having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings Llc with over 55.27 million shares worth more than $605.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Riverstone Holdings Llc held 15.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 24.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.54 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 9.27 million shares of worth $101.62 million while later fund manager owns 7.73 million shares of worth $109.65 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.