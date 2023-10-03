Investor Confidence Shakens After Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Share Prices Gain $1.59

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65M, closed the recent trade at $4.73 per share which meant it gained $1.59 on the day or 50.64% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -576.53% off its 52-week high price of $32.00 and 46.72% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 320.97K shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Sporting 50.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CNXA stock price touched $4.73 or saw a fall of -5.82%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares have moved -49.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed 24.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 19910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.