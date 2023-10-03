Investor Confidence Shakens After Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Share Prices Gain $1.59

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65M, closed the recent trade at $4.73 per share which meant it gained $1.59 on the day or 50.64% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -576.53% off its 52-week high price of $32.00 and 46.72% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 320.97K shares.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information
Sporting 50.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CNXA stock price touched $4.73 or saw a fall of -5.82%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares have moved -49.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed 24.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 19910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -18.67% over the past 6 months.
CNXA Dividends
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 25463.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1778.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8583.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.