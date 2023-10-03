Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.04

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE:TS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.00B, closed the recent trade at $30.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The TS stock price is -24.63% off its 52-week high price of $38.00 and 19.02% above the 52-week low of $24.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

Sporting -0.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the TS stock price touched $30.49 or saw a rise of 5.75%. Year-to-date, Tenaris S.A. ADR shares have moved -13.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE:TS) have changed -5.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenaris S.A. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.57%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.00% and 0.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.27 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.97 billion and $3.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.00% for the current quarter and -8.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.86% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 36.62% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.60%.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.17 at a share yield of 3.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.50% with a share float percentage of 11.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaris S.A. ADR having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perpetual Ltd. with over 12.39 million shares worth more than $370.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perpetual Ltd. held 2.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Westwood Global Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 8.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.04 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 3.7 million shares of worth $118.19 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $61.97 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.