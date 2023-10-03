Investor Confidence Dwindles After Alx Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Shares Gain By About 2.41

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 28.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $297.23M, closed the recent trade at $7.22 per share which meant it gained $2.41 on the day or 50.17% during that session. The ALXO stock price is -88.92% off its 52-week high price of $13.64 and 45.43% above the 52-week low of $3.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 160.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.87.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Sporting 50.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the ALXO stock price touched $7.22 or saw a rise of 13.22%. Year-to-date, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc shares have moved -35.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) have changed 59.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -149.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.75% from the levels at last check today.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alx Oncology Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.51%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.82% over the past 5 years.

ALXO Dividends

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.09% with a share float percentage of 101.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alx Oncology Holdings Inc having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are venBio Partners LLC with over 9.7 million shares worth more than $71.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, venBio Partners LLC held 23.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.88 million and represent 14.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $9.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $8.32 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.