Infosys Ltd ADR. (INFY) Is Up 0.41%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 4.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.30B, closed the last trade at $17.18 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The INFY stock price is -19.73% off its 52-week high price of $20.57 and 14.38% above the 52-week low of $14.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.67. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 48 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 4 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the INFY stock price touched $17.18 or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, Infosys Ltd ADR shares have moved -4.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) have changed -1.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infosys Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.62 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.71 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 4.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.80%.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 3.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.28% with a share float percentage of 13.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infosys Ltd ADR having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 83.1 million shares worth more than $1.34 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 2.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Trust Advisors LP, with the holding of over 25.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $411.56 million and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI India ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 30.18 million shares of worth $524.18 million while later fund manager owns 19.47 million shares of worth $338.13 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.