How Will United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Perform In Months To Come?

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 6.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.65B, closed the last trade at $41.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The UAL stock price is -39.91% off its 52-week high price of $58.23 and 24.12% above the 52-week low of $31.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.76. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.52.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Sporting -1.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the UAL stock price touched $41.62 or saw a rise of 4.06%. Year-to-date, United Airlines Holdings Inc shares have moved 10.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) have changed -16.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Airlines Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 324.60%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.30% and 0.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.43 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $12.75 billion and $12.4 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.20% for the current quarter and 9.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 310.89% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 65.75%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.57% with a share float percentage of 68.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Airlines Holdings Inc having a total of 824 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 37.77 million shares worth more than $2.07 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 14.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 23.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 billion and represent 8.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 16.33 million shares of worth $896.04 million while later fund manager owns 12.14 million shares of worth $665.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.55% of company’s outstanding stock.