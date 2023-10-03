How Is Toronto Dominion Bank.(NYSE: TD) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 4.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.66B, closed the recent trade at $57.77 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The TD stock price is -22.33% off its 52-week high price of $70.67 and 4.05% above the 52-week low of $55.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

Sporting -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the TD stock price touched $57.77 or saw a rise of 5.97%. Year-to-date, Toronto Dominion Bank shares have moved -10.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) have changed -5.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.34.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toronto Dominion Bank shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.55%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.80% and -6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.16 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.41 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -3.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.90%.

TD Dividends

Toronto Dominion Bank is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.83 at a share yield of 4.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.35% with a share float percentage of 58.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toronto Dominion Bank having a total of 1,119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 167.48 million shares worth more than $9.69 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 103.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.97 billion and represent 5.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 24.04 million shares of worth $1.39 billion while later fund manager owns 14.41 million shares of worth $833.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.