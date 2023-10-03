How Is The SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $443.85M, closed the last trade at $2.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.26% during that session. The SLGC stock price is -60.59% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 18.64% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 919.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Sporting -1.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the SLGC stock price touched $2.36 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, SomaLogic Inc shares have moved -5.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) have changed 6.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -196.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.93% from current levels.

SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SomaLogic Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.51%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.48 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $20.07 million and $18.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.00% for the current quarter and 10.30% for the next.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.18% with a share float percentage of 75.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SomaLogic Inc having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 12.69 million shares worth more than $29.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 12.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.12 million and represent 6.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.84% shares in the company for having 12.86 million shares of worth $28.41 million while later fund manager owns 4.16 million shares of worth $9.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.