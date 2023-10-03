Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $384.54M, closed the last trade at $3.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.03% during that session. The SFIX stock price is -78.4% off its 52-week high price of $6.03 and 22.19% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Sporting -2.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the SFIX stock price touched $3.38 or saw a rise of 6.11%. Year-to-date, Stitch Fix Inc shares have moved 8.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have changed -23.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.97.