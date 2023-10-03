Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -7.42%

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 11.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23B, closed the last trade at $3.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -7.42% during that session. The HL stock price is -93.37% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and -4.42% below the 52-week low of $3.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hecla Mining Co. (HL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.73. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) trade information

Sporting -7.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the HL stock price touched $3.62 or saw a rise of 12.14%. Year-to-date, Hecla Mining Co. shares have moved -34.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) have changed -17.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -148.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.5% from current levels.

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hecla Mining Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 20.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.46% over the past 5 years.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.15% with a share float percentage of 66.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hecla Mining Co. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 57.08 million shares worth more than $293.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 54.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $282.8 million and represent 8.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.34% shares in the company for having 32.99 million shares of worth $144.84 million while later fund manager owns 18.38 million shares of worth $80.68 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.