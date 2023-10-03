Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Gained 139.42% In One Month

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) has a beta value of -0.21 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.39M, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 11.96% during that session. The GLBS stock price is 7.28% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 66.99% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 146.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.