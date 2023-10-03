Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Gained 139.42% In One Month

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) has a beta value of -0.21 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.39M, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 11.96% during that session. The GLBS stock price is 7.28% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 66.99% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 146.59K shares.
The consensus among analysts is that Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.
Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information
Sporting 11.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the GLBS stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 5.07%. Year-to-date, Globus Maritime Ltd shares have moved 96.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) have changed 139.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.38.
Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 83.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.30%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $15.87 million and $8.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.50% for the current quarter and 34.90% for the next.
GLBS Dividends
Globus Maritime Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.00% with a share float percentage of 9.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Globus Maritime Ltd having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.00% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 50522.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45343.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.