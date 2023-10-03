Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $775.30M, closed the recent trade at $2.66 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The FSM stock price is -57.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 4.14% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the FSM stock price touched $2.66 or saw a rise of 6.34%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved -28.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed -10.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.