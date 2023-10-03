Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31B, closed the recent trade at $4.17 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.46% during that session. The EQX stock price is -40.05% off its 52-week high price of $5.84 and 43.65% above the 52-week low of $2.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Sporting 2.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the EQX stock price touched $4.17 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp shares have moved 27.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) have changed -15.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.07% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.81 while the price target rests at a high of $6.97. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -67.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.35% from the levels at last check today.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinox Gold Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.00%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.00%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $245.1 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $259.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.87% over the past 5 years.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.74% with a share float percentage of 53.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinox Gold Corp having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 29.75 million shares worth more than $136.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 9.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.72 million and represent 2.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.37% shares in the company for having 16.81 million shares of worth $84.89 million while later fund manager owns 11.02 million shares of worth $55.65 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.52% of company’s outstanding stock.