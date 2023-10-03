Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.32B, closed the recent trade at $112.36 per share which meant it lost -$4.48 on the day or -3.83% during that session. The ENPH stock price is -202.53% off its 52-week high price of $339.92 and -3.46% below the 52-week low of $116.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.76. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Sporting -3.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the ENPH stock price touched $112.36 or saw a rise of 9.88%. Year-to-date, Enphase Energy Inc shares have moved -57.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) have changed -12.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $185.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $114.00 while the price target rests at a high of $262.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -133.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.46% from the levels at last check today.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enphase Energy Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.23%, compared to 34.70% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 8.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.60%.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.40% with a share float percentage of 81.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy Inc having a total of 1,403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 15.98 million shares worth more than $2.68 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.38 billion and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 4.29 million shares of worth $717.85 million while later fund manager owns 3.26 million shares of worth $546.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.