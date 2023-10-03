Enhabit Inc (EHAB): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.61M, closed the recent trade at $8.60 per share which meant it lost -$3.13 on the day or -26.73% during that session. The EHAB stock price is -93.49% off its 52-week high price of $16.64 and -22.21% below the 52-week low of $10.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 597.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enhabit Inc (EHAB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.43. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.