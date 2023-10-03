Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 2.40%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $449.07M, closed the recent trade at $2.35 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.40% during that session. The EXK stock price is -93.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 3.83% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

Sporting 2.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the EXK stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 6.75%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved -27.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed -15.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to 20.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.39 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $39.65 million and $81.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.20% for the current quarter and -33.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.78% over the past 5 years.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.84% with a share float percentage of 34.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.7 million shares worth more than $46.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.84 million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.17% shares in the company for having 10.3 million shares of worth $24.26 million while later fund manager owns 8.21 million shares of worth $19.33 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.12% of company’s outstanding stock.