e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.49B, closed the recent trade at $100.76 per share which meant it lost -$7.45 on the day or -6.88% during that session. The ELF stock price is -38.8% off its 52-week high price of $139.85 and 62.97% above the 52-week low of $37.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.64. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Sporting -6.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the ELF stock price touched $100.76 or saw a rise of 11.68%. Year-to-date, e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares have moved 82.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have changed -26.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $147.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $110.00 while the price target rests at a high of $176.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.17% from the levels at last check today.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.77%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.70% and 2.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $196.28 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 45.75% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.70%.

ELF Dividends

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.