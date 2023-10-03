Does HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $153.80B, closed the recent trade at $39.20 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The HSBC stock price is -8.34% off its 52-week high price of $42.47 and 36.81% above the 52-week low of $24.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.75. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the HSBC stock price touched $39.20 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, HSBC Holdings plc ADR shares have moved 25.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) have changed 4.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.70 while the price target rests at a high of $52.92. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.58% from the levels at last check today.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HSBC Holdings plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.89%, compared to 7.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 72.57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.90%.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.14 at a share yield of 8.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.47% with a share float percentage of 1.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HSBC Holdings plc ADR having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 10.96 million shares worth more than $434.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 8.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $328.91 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 3.04 million shares of worth $109.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.32 million shares of worth $97.11 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.