Could Leslies Inc (LESL)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 4.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $993.60M, closed the last trade at $5.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -4.59% during that session. The LESL stock price is -217.04% off its 52-week high price of $17.12 and 11.48% above the 52-week low of $4.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.23 million shares.

Sporting -4.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the LESL stock price touched $5.40 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Leslies Inc shares have moved -55.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) have changed -13.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.11% from current levels.

Leslies Inc (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leslies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.42%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.60% and -14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $420.15 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $190.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 74.66% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -68.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

LESL Dividends

Leslies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 117.15% with a share float percentage of 122.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leslies Inc having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.8 million shares worth more than $232.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 17.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $168.8 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.71% shares in the company for having 10.5 million shares of worth $65.73 million while later fund manager owns 6.79 million shares of worth $63.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.69% of company’s outstanding stock.