Confluent Inc (CFLT) Shares Are Up 29.43% YTD

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.71B, closed the recent trade at $28.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -2.85% during that session. The CFLT stock price is -43.22% off its 52-week high price of $41.22 and 42.32% above the 52-week low of $16.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Sporting -2.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CFLT stock price touched $28.78 or saw a rise of 5.67%. Year-to-date, Confluent Inc shares have moved 29.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) have changed -13.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.05.