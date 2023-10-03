Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Shares Have Loss -10.34% Over The Past Month

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 5.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.80B, closed the last trade at $26.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -2.30% during that session. The CAG stock price is -54.16% off its 52-week high price of $41.30 and -1.79% below the 52-week low of $27.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.69. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Sporting -2.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CAG stock price touched $26.79 or saw a rise of 5.47%. Year-to-date, Conagra Brands Inc shares have moved -30.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have changed -10.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.98% from current levels.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Conagra Brands Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.17%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.30% and -2.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.95 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.32 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.45% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.87% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.70%.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.38 at a share yield of 5.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.