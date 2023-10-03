Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Shares Lost -$3.05 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.87B, closed the recent trade at $59.46 per share which meant it lost -$3.05 on the day or -4.88% during that session. The NET stock price is -27.93% off its 52-week high price of $76.07 and 37.15% above the 52-week low of $37.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloudflare Inc (NET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.47. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) trade information

Sporting -4.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the NET stock price touched $59.46 or saw a rise of 9.33%. Year-to-date, Cloudflare Inc shares have moved 31.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) have changed -7.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $43.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.68% from the levels at last check today.

Cloudflare Inc (NET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cloudflare Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 176.92%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.80%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $330.53 million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $356.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $250.62 million and $274.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.90% for the current quarter and 29.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -75.10% over the past 5 years.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.21% with a share float percentage of 90.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare Inc having a total of 856 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 32.12 million shares worth more than $2.1 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 10.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 31.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 billion and represent 10.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.24% shares in the company for having 18.25 million shares of worth $1.19 billion while later fund manager owns 8.59 million shares of worth $561.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.