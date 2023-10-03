Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Must Gain 22.86% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 4.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.56B, closed the last trade at $6.75 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.60% during that session. The CLVT stock price is -77.63% off its 52-week high price of $11.99 and 5.04% above the 52-week low of $6.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.36. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Clarivate Plc.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Sporting 0.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CLVT stock price touched $6.75 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved -19.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have changed -9.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.11% from current levels.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarivate Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.24%, compared to 21.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.79% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -8.23% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.91% with a share float percentage of 105.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 451 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 116.67 million shares worth more than $1.11 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 17.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clarkston Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 51.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $489.79 million and represent 7.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 14.31 million shares of worth $136.37 million while later fund manager owns 7.47 million shares of worth $71.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.