Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 6.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65B, closed the last trade at $8.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The CD stock price is -11.5% off its 52-week high price of $9.21 and 41.16% above the 52-week low of $4.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Sporting -0.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CD stock price touched $8.26 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR shares have moved 3.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) have changed -1.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62.70 while the price target rests at a high of $85.33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -933.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -659.08% from current levels.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.31%, compared to 16.90% for the industry.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.95% with a share float percentage of 40.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 12.04 million shares worth more than $86.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 5.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd, with the holding of over 9.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.01 million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 5.89 million shares of worth $42.21 million while later fund manager owns 3.4 million shares of worth $21.46 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.