Chico’s Fas Inc. (CHS): What Are The Positives?

Chico’s Fas Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 6.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $922.10M, closed the last trade at $7.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The CHS stock price is -0.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.52 and 42.03% above the 52-week low of $4.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chico's Fas Inc. (CHS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Chico’s Fas Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Sporting -0.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the CHS stock price touched $7.47 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Chico’s Fas Inc. shares have moved 51.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 62.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chico’s Fas Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have changed 45.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.60 while the price target rests at a high of $7.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.74% from current levels.

Chico’s Fas Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chico’s Fas Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.45%, compared to -5.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.09% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -21.02% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s Fas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chico’s Fas Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.06% with a share float percentage of 97.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chico’s Fas Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.77 million shares worth more than $121.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 18.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 9.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.71 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.07% shares in the company for having 8.73 million shares of worth $44.77 million while later fund manager owns 5.95 million shares of worth $36.32 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.82% of company’s outstanding stock.