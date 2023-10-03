Can Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $320.69M, closed the last trade at $3.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -14.49% during that session. The BW stock price is -125.83% off its 52-week high price of $8.13 and -8.06% below the 52-week low of $3.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 493.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

Sporting -14.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the BW stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 19.1%. Year-to-date, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares have moved -37.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) have changed -31.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -261.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -122.22% from current levels.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.74%, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 112.50% and 400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $289.45 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $295.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $214.9 million and $249.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.70% for the current quarter and 18.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 64.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 74.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.99%.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.38% with a share float percentage of 89.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 27.29 million shares worth more than $161.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 30.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.54 million and represent 11.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 2.56 million shares of worth $14.05 million while later fund manager owns 2.52 million shares of worth $14.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.