Can Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.93M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The ASM stock price is -110.42% off its 52-week high price of $1.01 and -2.08% below the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 423.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Sporting -1.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the ASM stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 12.73%. Year-to-date, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have moved -29.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) have changed -22.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.60 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -233.33% from the levels at last check today.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.00%, compared to 20.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.12 million and $14.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.50% for the current quarter and -4.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.80% over the past 5 years.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.53% with a share float percentage of 2.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.34 million shares worth more than $0.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., with the holding of over 0.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.56 million and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.