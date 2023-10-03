Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.47% Stock Price Loss

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 6.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.80B, closed the last trade at $12.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.47% during that session. The OWL stock price is -9.95% off its 52-week high price of $14.04 and 36.88% above the 52-week low of $8.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.36. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Sporting -1.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the OWL stock price touched $12.77 or saw a rise of 4.42%. Year-to-date, Blue Owl Capital Inc shares have moved 20.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) have changed 6.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.8% from current levels.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blue Owl Capital Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.64%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $411.67 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $435.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $370.99 million and $395.51 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.00% for the current quarter and 10.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 22.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.21%.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 4.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.24% with a share float percentage of 92.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Owl Capital Inc having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 56.75 million shares worth more than $661.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 12.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 50.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $582.5 million and represent 11.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.85% shares in the company for having 22.03 million shares of worth $256.7 million while later fund manager owns 22.02 million shares of worth $256.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.84% of company’s outstanding stock.